Tushar Gandhi ‘thanks’ Fadnavis for his detention, says agitation will go on

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Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government on Sunday over restrictions on protests, stating that the agitation would continue until the BJP’s “double-engine government” was removed from power.
Gandhi, his daughter, and approximately 600 protesters were detained ahead of a planned protest at Mumbai’s Augusta Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
“The case should have been registered only against me. That is my certificate of honour. They have placed me among the ranks of satyagrahis. I thank Devendra Fadnavis,” he said, addressing a press conference at his home.
Gandhi alleged that the government was using police machinery to suppress citizens out of fear of the movement. He accused the police of acting at the behest of those in power, describing the force as “puppets dancing to the tunes” of the ruling establishment.
Gandhi said the movement’s success would free the police from what he termed their subservience to the government.
‘Had Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh sought permission…’
Challenging the restrictions imposed on the protest, Gandhi urged courts to direct the police to maintain peace. He maintained that citizens were conducting the demonstration in a disciplined manner.
Drawing parallels with the freedom struggle, Gandhi said that had Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh sought permission before organising protests, India would not have attained independence.
Gandhi rejected the criticism that the agitation was anarchic, arguing that the BJP would view it as such because the movement challenged its hold on power.
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