Tushar Gandhi ‘thanks’ Fadnavis for his detention, says agitation will go on

Mumbai Police detained Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, and his associates while they were heading to August Kranti Maidan for a protest. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government on Sunday over restrictions on protests, stating that the agitation would continue until the BJP’s “double-engine government” was removed from power.

Gandhi, his daughter, and approximately 600 protesters were detained ahead of a planned protest at Mumbai’s Augusta Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

“The case should have been registered only against me. That is my certificate of honour. They have placed me among the ranks of satyagrahis. I thank Devendra Fadnavis,” he said, addressing a press conference at his home.