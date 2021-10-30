Turn passport in, do not try to delay trial: Bombay HC sets bail terms for Aryan Khan

October 30, 2021 4:07:09 am
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, granted bail along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha nearly four weeks after their arrest in an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship, have been directed by the Bombay High Court to surrender their passports immediately and “not in any manner try to delay the trial” once it begins.
These are among the 14 conditions laid down by Justice Nitin W Sambre while granting them bail. The 5-page order was made available Friday, a day after Justice Sambre granted them bail on pleas following rejection of bail by the special court hearing the case under the NDPS Act.
Aryan will be released Saturday from the Arthur Road jail. The process for his release was initiated after the High Court order was made available to the defence team Friday, but it could not be completed in time.
A jail official said release orders issued by courts are put in a drop-box outside the prison which is opened by the jail staff at stipulated timings. On Friday, the box was last opened at 5.35 pm, an hour before the release order for Aryan was prepared following completion of bail formalities at the special court.
Earlier in the day, actor Juhi Chawla appeared before the special court as surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan. She submitted documents including her Aadhaar card and passport to complete the surety process.
Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Aryan, told the court that Chawla knows the 23-year-old since his birth, and that she and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, are professionally associated. The court, after verifying the documents, accepted her as surety.
“I am just happy that it is all over and Aryan will come home very, very soon. It is a big relief for everybody,” Chawla told reporters outside the court after completing the surety formalities.
The completion of formalities took over 90 minutes. Bail formalities for Dhamecha and Merchant also could not be completed Friday.
The High Court had directed that each of the three accused execute personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh with one or more surety.
In his order granting bail to the three accused, Justice Sambre listed 14 conditions:
- Each of the Applicants/Accused shall execute P. R. Bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.
- Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.
- Applicants/Accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.
- Applicants/Accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act)
- Applicants/Accused neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence.
- Applicants/Accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately.
- Applicants/Accused shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media i.e. print media, electronic media etc. including social media.
- Applicants/Accused shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.
- If the Applicants/Accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer; and shall give their itinerary to the Investigating Officer.
- Applicants/Accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to mark their presence.
- Applicants/Accused shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.
- Applicants/Accused shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB.
- Once the trial begins, the Applicants/Accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trial.
- If the Applicants/Accused violate any of these terms, NCB shall be entitled to straightaway apply to the Special Judge/Court for cancellation of their bail.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-