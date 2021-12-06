Turkish national held for illegal stay in country

A 43-YEAR-OLD Turkish national was arrested on Saturday for allegedly roaming on the streets in Mahim without having a passport on him. Earlier, the police control room received a complaint that he was ‘selling medicines’ outside a hospital in Mahim.

Police said he has been in India since 2018 and was earlier arrested at Rameswaram under the same charges and spent nearly nine months in jail, but was never deported.

Mahir Bevrim Pybas claims to be a doctor, who provides medicines for skin problems and paralysis. He told police that he was getting death threats from his uncle over a property dispute and hence fled from Turkey.