Bad online reviews and reels could reduce an eatery’s clientele in a big way. Taking advantage of this, a ‘food, travel and staycation’ influencer from Mumbai allegedly tried to extort a dairy shop in Mulund, threatening to ‘take him down’. However, Randeep Gujral (40), who goes by Instagram handle ‘turbanmirchie’ with 3.87 lakh followers, couldn’t carry on his extortion run for long and was nabbed by the Mumbai Police.
He was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai Police crime branch and remanded to custody till Thursday.
DCP (crime) Raj Tilak Roshan said Gujral on June 7 uploaded a reel on his other Instagram ID — ‘Afternoon Times’ — alleging a worm was found in paneer purchased from the shop. He further alleged that police had shut down the shop.
Police lay a trap
The shop owner, however, approached the police saying that Gujral had been demanding money for taking down the video and doing positive promotions. An FIR was registered in the case at the Mulund Police Station and later the matter was handed over to the crime branch.
The crime branch decided to lay a trap and catch Gujral red handed. Officers asked the victim to tell Gujral that he would pay the influencer Rs 50,000 through UPI and meet him on Sunday to pay Rs 2 lakh. “As the accused was taking the money from the victim, we caught him red handed and placed him under arrest. He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody,” Roshan said.
An officer who is part of the probe said that they had found video footages from CCTV cameras at the Mulund shop where a relative of Gujral, who had accompanied him to the store, is heard boasting that their reel on another eatery had brought down that shop.
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“We have found footage of the particular eatery on their ‘Afternoon Times’ page and are checking if they had extorted the owner of that shop as well. It is a popular wada pav eatery with several branches in the city,” the officer said.
“A few relatives of the accused, too, have social media accounts where they feature similar content. We are checking if others are also involved and whether there is an extortion racket at play here where they threaten eateries into paying up,” said an officer from Unit V of the crime branch which is investigating the case.
Gujral describes himself on his ‘turbanmirchie’ page as an artist who is a IIM Indore alumni and is a ‘National Creators Award’ nominee. It also mentions he is the ‘editor-in-chief’ of ‘Afternoon Times’ and ‘Lokmaha News’. On his account he reviews eateries, five-star hotels in primarily in Maharashtra and Goa that have thousands of views.
On his ‘afternoon times’ account he features local news events mainly in Mulund and Thane and has videos, which claim to ‘expose’ eateries that are not hygienic.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
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Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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