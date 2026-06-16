‘Food, travel’ influencer with 4 lakh followers arrested for extorting shop owner with negative publicity

Bad online reviews and reels could reduce an eatery’s clientele in a big way. Taking advantage of this, a ‘food, travel and staycation’ influencer from Mumbai allegedly tried to extort a dairy shop in Mulund, threatening to ‘take him down’. However, Randeep Gujral (40), who goes by Instagram handle ‘turbanmirchie’ with 3.87 lakh followers, couldn’t carry on his extortion run for long and was nabbed by the Mumbai Police.

He was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai Police crime branch and remanded to custody till Thursday.

DCP (crime) Raj Tilak Roshan said Gujral on June 7 uploaded a reel on his other Instagram ID — ‘Afternoon Times’ — alleging a worm was found in paneer purchased from the shop. He further alleged that police had shut down the shop.