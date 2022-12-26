Tur prices to remain high, but cost of chana dal might come down following bumper sowing

Traders in Maharashtra said the delayed arrival of fresh stocks of tur dal (split pigeon peas) in the wholesale markets and crop damage in neighbouring Karnataka would keep the prices of the lentil on the higher side for the time being. However, they added that the bumper sowing of chana dal would result in lower prices this season.

Sown mostly in July and early August, fresh stocks of tur dal start arriving in wholesale markets towards the end of December. This year, however, the sowing of the pulse took a hit owing to the dry spell witnessed in July. Thus, arrivals are bare minimal at the wholesale market in Maharashtra’s Latur. Traders are hoping for better arrivals only towards the third week of January. Notably, during the Kharif season, tur dal was cultivated on 43 lakh hectare as opposed to 46 lakh hectare last year.

Moreover, trade sources said about 25-30 per cent of the crop in Karnataka got damaged and produced little or no yield. In Maharashtra, the crop in Vidarbha is in good condition while sowing in Marathwada has been low and places like Latur have reported crop loss.

At present, tur is trading at Rs 6,800/quintal in Latur’s wholesale market, compared to its government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 6,600/quintal. Sources said the total stock of tur dal held by millers, traders, and government agencies would not be more than two lakh tonne.

“Prices would continue to be in this zone for the most part of the year. There can be some increase post-April if the monsoon outlook for the next year is not good,” said a trader in Karnataka’s Belagavi. This year, around eight lakh tonne of tur dal is expected to be imported, with African tur already landing in the southern parts of the country.

Traders who spoke to The Indian Express said they were wary of stocking beyond a certain limit owing to the government’s hawkish attitude towards food inflation. “The supplies being low would have resulted in prices firming up but most are wary of government action and thus have not indulged in bullish purchase,” pointed out a miller from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

If tur dal prices continue to trade over the MSP, it is the opposite for chana – which is expected to trade well below its MSP of Rs 5,335/quintal. At present in Latur’s wholesale market, the pulse is trading between Rs 4,500-4,600/quintal, and Latur-based dal miller and trader Nitin Kalantri said the trend is expected to continue this season also. “The area under chana cultivation in the Rabi season has increased thanks to the better moisture content and thus we expect another bumper crop,” he said.

Farmers in the country have sown chana over 103.37 lakh hectare in comparison to 102.65 lakh hectare last year.