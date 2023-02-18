‘Tunisha was upset after break-up, being ignored by Sheezan Khan’

THE WALIV police Thursday submitted an over 500-page chargesheet in the Tunisha Sharma case in which they have charged her co-actor and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the charge of abetment to suicide. Mainly relying on the fact that the couple had broken up and Khan had been ignoring Sharma, police have concluded that the 20-year-old was upset and died by suicide.

The chargesheet was submitted by the DCP in Vasai court. Khan’s lawyers will again approach the court seeking bail in the light of the chargesheet being filed. The chargesheet submitted by the police contains the statements of 31 witnesses including the colleagues of Sharma and Khan who were working with them on the set of the show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul, apart from the family and friends of the duo.

Apart from the statements, the chargesheet contains CCTV camera recordings from the TV set which shows the duo talking to each other before her death by suicide. It is based on these footages that the police have told the court that some time before she committed suicide, there was a conversation between the duo near the dressing room. After the conversation, Sharma seemed disturbed following which she went to the dressing room and hung herself, it said.

Further, the chargesheet contains WhatsApp chats between Khan and Sharma besides a few other chats linked to the case. The police have also mentioned that Khan had deleted some chats from his mobile phone which they believe were connected to Sharma’s death.

An officer from Waliv police station said, “Based on the investigation we conducted, we have filed a chargesheet against Sheezan Khan. He has been charged with abetment to murder based on our findings. We have informed the court that it was due to their break-up and treatment meted out to Sharma by Khan whereby he was ignoring her that led her to commit suicide. Further on the day of her death they had some argument after which she hung herself.”

The officer added that they are, however, still waiting for the forensic reports of some of the samples like Sharma’s clothes that they had sent for investigation. “Once those reports come in, we will file a supplementary chargesheet in the case,” the officer added.

Khan has been in Thane Jail for the past 55 days. His lawyers had approached the Bombay High Court after the Vasai sessions court rejected his bail plea. His lawyers will approach the Vasai court again on Saturday and file a bail plea due to change in circumstances as the chargesheet has been filed in the case. The hearing for quashing of the FIR will continue before the Bombay High Court.

On December 24, 2022, Sharma was found hanging in the bathroom of the set, minutes after she gave her shot and spoke to Khan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging with a crepe bandage. The next day, Waliv police arrested Khan on abetment to suicide charge under the Indian Penal Code.