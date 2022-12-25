scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Tunisha Sharma’s death: Co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested for abetment to suicide

As per the FIR based on her mother's statement, the two actors were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days ago. Sharma was said to be upset about the breakup

Sheezan Khan, Tunisha SharmaTunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide. (Photos: Instagram/ Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan)
Sheezan Khan, a co-star of Tunisha Sharma — the television actor who allegedly died by suicide Saturday on the set of a TV show in Maharashtra’s Vasai—was arrested Sunday after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

Sharma’s mother claimed in the complaint her daughter and Khan were in a relationship and blamed the co-star for her daughter’s death. An officer said they have arrested Khan based on the FIR and will produce him before the court for custody.

Also Read |Who is Tunisha Sharma, the actor who died by alleged suicide at 20?

Sharma’s post-mortem was conducted at J J Hospital early on Sunday and there were no injury marks found on her body. Prime facie, it appears she died due to asphyxiation, an official said.

Sharma was found dead in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. The local Waliv police said they had to break open the washroom’s door after she did not come out for a long time. The shooting crew took her to a hospital late at night, where she was declared dead.

The police, who conducted an investigation on the spot, said no suicide note was recovered. An officer said they are investigating the case from all angles.

Khan has acted in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, on whose set Sharma was found dead. Sharma was also an actor on the show.

Sharma started her acting career as a child actor in the Sony TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 11:01:35 am
