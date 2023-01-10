Tunisha Sharma’s death: Bail plea of Sheezan Khan adjourned till Jan 11

Television actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide last month, was in touch with a man she met on a dating app days prior to her death.

Lawyers of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested on abetment of suicide charge, claimed this before a court in Vasai on Monday which was hearing Khan’s bail plea. Khan is currently lodged at the Thane Central prison.

The court adjourned the bail plea hearing till January 11 following a request by Sharma’s lawyer.

Sharma (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a television show at Vasai on December 24 and Khan was arrested the next day. Sharma and Khan (28), who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’.

Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, counsels for Khan, while arguing for the actor’s bail, told the court about a person identified as “Ali” whom Sharma had met on a dating app and had met twice, days before her death.

The counsels further argued that she was on a video call with Ali for 15 minutes on the day she died by suicide. The counsel argued that the police should probe this angle as well in connection with her suicide.

Arguing before the court that Khan was innocent and not linked to Sharma’s death, they further added that Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi, too, accused of abetment of suicide of actor-singer Jiah Khan, who died in 2013, too was granted bail.

Sharma’s counsel sought time to respond to the bail plea. District and Additional Sessions Judge at Vasai R D Deshpande heard the arguments of both prosecution and adjourned the hearing on the bail plea till January 11.