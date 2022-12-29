Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Probing ‘deleted WhatsApp chats’ on Sheezan Khan’s phone, police tell court

THE WALIV police told a Vasai court on Wednesday that the investigation into the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma is focusing on some ‘deleted WhatsApp chats’ from the phone of her former boyfriend, actor Sheezan Khan, and a ’15-minute conversation’ between them some time before her death on Saturday. Khan has been arrested on charge of abetment of suicide.

Police shared this with the court on Wednesday while seeking the remand of Khan in connection with the abetment to suicide case. The court extended his police custody by two days till Friday.

While seeking further remand of Khan, police argued that based on the statements they have recorded, it has come to light that on the day Tunisha died by suicide, the duo had a 15-minute conversation in the green room.

Police said the duo seemed agitated, after which Khan left the room while Tunisha went to the bathroom. Police said when they questioned Khan about the same, he started crying.

Police further said that during the probe, it has

emerged that Khan deleted several WhatsApp chats from his cellphone. Police are now questioning him regarding the deleted chats and they will also be writing to WhatsApp to get access to the chats. Police said they have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between Khan and Tunisha from his phone.

Police further said that as per Tunisha’s mother Vanita, the actor had suffered from panic attacks after the break-up and told her mother she was upset as she and Khan had parted ways. Police will also be recording the statement of Vanita Sharma in detail again. Khan’s lawyer Sharad Rai argued before the court that police already have his mobile phone and there was no way he could tamper with evidence, therefore there was no need of his further custody. After hearing both sides, the court extended the police remand of Khan by two more days till Friday.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, Khan — her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show — was arrested on charge of abetment to suicide. The couple had ended their relationship two weeks prior to the suicide.