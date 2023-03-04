scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Court grants bail to TV actor Sheezan Khan accused of abetment

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead in the washroom on the set of a Hindi TV show near Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 24, 2022. (Photos: Instagram/ Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan)
Listen to this article
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Court grants bail to TV actor Sheezan Khan accused of abetment
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A court at Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma’s mother. He is currently lodged in a jail.

Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1,00,000.

The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He also argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life.

Also Read
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning wa...
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ The Valiv police filed a 500-page chargesheet in the court on February 16.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:27 IST
Next Story

How can I make fun of Mbappe? He scored four past me in the final, says Emiliano Martinez

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close