Tunisha Sharma ‘dies by suicide’: Co-star arrested | Forensic experts visit film set

A TEAM of forensic experts on Monday visited the film set in Vasai where actor Tunisha Sharma (20) allegedly hung herself on Saturday. Police on Sunday arrested Tunisha’s former boyfriend and actor Sheezan Khan (28) on charges of abetment to suicide. He was remanded in police custody for four days. “We have two more days’ custody of Khan and are questioning him to gather evidence. We cannot comment at this stage on what he said during interrogation,” Kailash Barve, senior inspector at Waliv police station, said.

Earlier in the day, Tunisha’s mother Vanita said in a video message, “I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tanisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of which he got involved with Tunisha… He should be punished for that, I have lost my daughter.”

Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz and his family also released a statement, which said, “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case — please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now”.

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s maternal uncle took her body from JJ Hospital on Monday evening. Her last rites will be performed on Tuesday in Mira Road, where she lived with her mother.

A police officer said they were examining the communication between Tunisha and Khan in the past few weeks. Police are also recording the statements of friends and family members of Tunisha. According to police, Tunisha suffered from anxiety issues and she had taken medication for it in the past.