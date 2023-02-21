Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan withdraws bail plea in HC to file fresh application before sessions court

TV actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma last December withdrew his bail application at the Bombay High Court on Monday to file a fresh plea before a Thane sessions court as the chargesheet in the case has been filed against him.

The plea was mentioned on Monday before a single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik, who permitted withdrawal and recorded that the court has not made any observations on merits and the sessions court is to decide Khan’s bail plea on its own merits.

Tunisha Sharma, 21, who acted in the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Sheezan Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 24, last year. She was in a relationship with Khan, but had broken up. Khan was arrested the next day and is lodged in Thane Central Jail.

Khan, in his bail plea, had said that if two persons in a relationship had decided to go their separate ways, then the mere fact that the other person dies by suicide does not justify the offence registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, advocates Prem Tanna and Shailendra Mishra for the applicant sought leave to withdraw the plea with liberty to file an appropriate application before the sessions court as the chargesheet was filed.

Justice Karnik allowed the same and noted in the order, “The application is disposed of as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for. It is made clear that I have not made any observations on the merits of the matter. The sessions court may consider the application on its own merits.”

The Waliv police had last week submitted a chargesheet running over 500 pages at the Vasai court in which they have charged Sheezan Khan with abetment to suicide. Mainly relying on the fact that the couple had broken up and Khan had been ignoring Sharma, the police have concluded that the 20-year-old was upset and died by suicide.

Meanwhile, Khan filed another plea in the high court to quash the FIR against him and release him on interim bail, and had also sought a stay on the probe.

However, on February 2, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K Chavan refused to grant immediate relief to Khan and noted that since a separate bail plea was moved by Khan before a single-judge bench of the high court, the matter should be pursued there.