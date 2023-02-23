scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Tunisha Sharma death: HC adjourns by two weeks Sheezan Khan’s plea seeking quashing of FIR

The Bombay High Court allowed Sheezan Khan’s lawyer to amend the plea to add new grounds challenging the chargesheet filed against him.

tunisha sharma deathTunisha Sharma, who acted in the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found dead in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 24 last year. (File)
Listen to this article
Tunisha Sharma death: HC adjourns by two weeks Sheezan Khan’s plea seeking quashing of FIR
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned by two weeks the hearing in the plea by TV actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, seeking to quash the FIR against him. The court allowed Khan’s lawyer to amend the plea to add new grounds challenging the chargesheet.

The court was also informed that Khan’s bail plea was scheduled for hearing before the trial court later in the day.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing Khan’s writ plea seeking quashing of the case, interim bail and a stay on the probe pending the hearing of the plea.

Also Read |Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan on TV show Ali Baba, remembers Tunisha Sharma

On February 2, a division bench had refused to grant immediate relief to Khan and had noted that since he had moved a separate bail plea before a single-judge bench of the high court, the matter should be pursued there.

Thereafter, Khan on February 20 withdrew his bail application before the single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik to file a fresh plea before a Thane sessions court as the chargesheet in the case had been filed against him. Justice Karnik allowed the withdrawal, and while disposing of the bail application, noted that the sessions court shall consider the application on its merits.

Tunisha Sharma, 21, who acted in the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found dead in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 24 last year. She was in a relationship with Khan but they had broken up. Khan was arrested the next day and is lodged in Thane Central Jail.

The Waliv police had last week submitted a chargesheet running over 500 pages at the Vasai court in which they have charged Khan with abetment to suicide. Mainly relying on the fact that the couple had broken up and Khan had been ignoring Sharma, the police have concluded that the 20-year-old was upset and died by suicide.

Also Read
Shinde faction happy over SC’s acceptance of ECI order, Thackeray-led lea...
Sanjay Raut on Javed Akhtar Pakistan comment
Mumbai News Live Updates: Defamation FIR against Sanjay Raut over murder ...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
Third CNG bus catches fire in a month, BEST takes 400 buses off roads
Advertisement

Khan’s lawyer told the bench led by Justice Mohite-Dere that he has filed an application before the trial court after withdrawing the bail application from the high court and the same was scheduled to be heard on Thursday. He also sought to amend the plea to challenge the chargesheet, which the bench allowed. The court will hear the writ plea after two weeks.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:38 IST
Next Story

How Poland, long leery of foreigners, opened up to Ukrainians

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close