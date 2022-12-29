Tunisha Sharma death case: Ramdas Athawale seeks stringent punishment for Sheezan Khan

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday demanded stringent punishment for television actor Sheezan Khan, accused of abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma.

Athawale’s statement came after he met the late actor’s mother Vanita Sharma. “We met and talked with Tunisha’s mother for around half an hour. She wants justice and is seeking stringent punishment for the accused Sheezan Khan. We have promised her the same. He (Sheezan) betrayed her and should be given strict punishment. Such persons should be hanged,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing show ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’ on Saturday. Her co-actor in the show Sheezan Khan, who was also allegedly in a relationship with her, was charged with abetment to suicide and arrested by the Waliv Police on Sunday. His custody was later extended till December 30.

Police will also record Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma and driver’s statements on Thursday.

The Waliv police told a Vasai court on Wednesday that the investigation into the suicide of Tunisha Sharma is focusing on some ‘deleted WhatsApp chats’ from the phone of Sheezan Khan, and a ’15-minute conversation’ between them some time before her death on Saturday.