Tunisha Sharma death case: TV actor Sheezan Khan approaches Bombay HC; seeks bail, quashing of FIR

TV ACTOR Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, recently approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR against him and release him on a bail. Earlier this month, the Vasai sessions court had rejected 28-year-old Khan’s bail plea, and he continued to be at the Thane Central Prison.

Sharma (21), who acted in TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of a Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24 last year.

The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but they had broken up. Khan was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide, and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail, under judicial custody.

Khan has filed two pleas in the HC, including a bail application and another seeking quashing of the FIR. Khan, in his plea, said that to ‘enter into a relationship and break-up are normal facets of life, and if two persons in such a relationship terminate, then the mere fact that the other person commits suicide does not justify the offence registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) with its consequences of arrest and custody’. So, he cannot be held responsible for Sharma’s death, as mentioned in the plea. In his plea seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him at the Waliv police station, Khan sought a stay on the probe, and that a chargesheet should not be filed against him, and sought an interim release from the jail.

He claimed that the ‘factual narrative of the prosecution and informant (Sharma’s mother) do not fit the legal parameters necessary to attract the charge’. Khan added that there was nothing to suggest that ‘he had done any act with specific intention, of compelling Sharma to die by suicide’. The plea also said that there was ‘absolutely no mens rea (criminal intention)’ pointed out by the probing agency.

Khan also said that Sharma was a mental health patient and was under medical care, which is ‘proximate to die by suicide’.