Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea rejected

The actor will continue to remain at the Thane Central Prison. He can now approach the Bombay High Court seeking relief.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead in the washroom on the set of a Hindi TV show near Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 24, 2022. (Photos: Instagram/ Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan)
Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan's bail plea rejected
A Vasai court Friday rejected the bail plea of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

The actor will continue to remain at the Thane Central Prison. He can now approach the Bombay High Court seeking relief.

While Khan’s lawyers argued he had nothing to do with Sharma’s suicide, The lawyer for Sharma’s family argued that he was being evasive and should not be granted bail.

Sharma, who acted in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Khan, was found dead in the washroom on the set of a Hindi TV show near Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai on December 24, 2022.

Khan was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting the alleged suicide of Sharma. Sharma and Khan had been in a relationship before they broke up later.

Khan’s lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai requested the Vasai court to grant bail to the actor, saying the charge of abetment of suicide “was not applicable” in the case.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:29 IST
