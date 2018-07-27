Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case: Three witnesses not examined

Tulsiram Prajapati (File) Tulsiram Prajapati (File)

In the Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter case, three witnesses present in court were not examined on Thursday, as the accused admitted the documents pertaining to their deposition. The witnesses included a fax operator from Palanpur in Gujarat, who had received a fax sent by Udaipur SP Dinesh M N (discharged from the case) sent to the SP of Banaskantha district, Vipul Agarwal, about Prajapati having escaped from custody.

The second witness was a police officer who had taken the fax from the control room to Agarwal’s office. The third witness was an official at Ambaji police station, under whose jurisdiction, Prajapati was allegedly shown to have escaped from a train. The witness had made the entries pertaining to the escape and subsequent alerts in the station diary.

The accused submitted in court they were accepting documents pertaining to the witnesses hence, they were dropped.

