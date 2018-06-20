Tulsiram Prajapati case: Now, 2 railway police officers contradict their statements, CBI theory

Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 28, 2006 by a team of policemen including Pandya, the CBI claims. (File) Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 28, 2006 by a team of policemen including Pandya, the CBI claims. (File)

Two railway police officers on Tuesday told the special CBI court that they had seen a prisoner with four policemen, three of whom are currently accused in the alleged fake encounters case of Tulsiram Prajapati and his associate Sohrabuddin Shaikh. The two contradicted their earlier statements given to the CBI in 2011. On Monday, two railway officials — a guard and an assistant driver of the train — had also told the court that they had seen a prisoner with the policemen.

The depositions may make the CBI’s task of proving that Tulsiram Prajapati was not present on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur train — from which, the accused claim he had escaped in December 2006 — more difficult.

The CBI claims that Tulsiram was being escorted from Ahmedabad to Udaipur central jail after a court hearing on December 26, 2006. But, instead of being taken on the train, he was abducted and shown to be killed in an encounter on December 29, 2006 as he was a witness to the abduction of Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausarbi in 2005. The accused policemen claimed that Tulsiram had escaped from the train and was killed in the encounter when the police had tried to rearrest him.

On Tuesday, the witness told the court that he was a head constable on patrolling duty between Ahmedbad and Himmatnagar stations on December 26, 2006 on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur train. He further said that while he was patrolling the compartments, he had seen four police guards, with a prisoner who was in the handcuffs.

“I asked them where they are going. They told me that they are on their way to Udaipur,” the witness told the court.

The second witness, a police constable who was accompanying the first witness, also told the court that he had seen the four policemen with the prisoner. Both the witnesses told the court that they had identified the policemen to be from Rajasthan police from their uniform.

On being asked if they would be able to identify the policemen, both the witnesses identified three accused present in the courtroom to be three of the four policemen from the train. Accused policemen Kartar Singh, Narayan Singh and Yudhvir Singh were identified to be the policemen escorting the prisoner. The fourth policeman, as per the CBI, Dalpat Singh, has been discharged from the case in 2017.

Both the witnesses in their statements before the CBI in 2011 had said that they did not remember if there was an accused in the custody of the policemen on that night in the train. On Monday, too, two railway officials claimed that they had seen chilli powder on the clothes and floor of the train compartment, contradicting their earlier statements to the CBI, in which they did not state this.

The CBI claims that while the accused policemen had said that chilli powder was flung at them and Tulsiram managed to escape then, it was only staged as part of the conspiracy by the accused. So far, 110 witnesses have been examined, of which 71 have turned hostile.

