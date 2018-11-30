Tulsiram Prajapati case: Encounter was genuine, says accused

Accused Ashish Pandya, who had sustained a firearm injury during the alleged fake encounter of Tulsiram Prajapati on December 28, 2006, told the court that the encounter was genuine.

Advertising

Pandya made submissions during the recording of his statement under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code, under which accused are given an opportunity to defend allegations against them.

Pandya accepted that he had fired at Prajapati and had even sustained an injury on his left arm. He said he had taken Prajapati to the hospital and it was while he was being checked, that Prajapati was declared dead. He told the court that the CBI had falsely implicated him in a false case of a fake encounter. Five other accused policemen also gave their statements claiming that the case against them was false.

The court will record the statements of two remaining accused, from among the 22 on trial, on Friday.