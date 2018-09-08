Tulsiram ‘fake’ encounter case: Forensic expert deposes on reconstruction of crime scene

During the CBI investigation into the case, two visits to the spot were conducted by the expert in 2011 and 2012 in Ambaji, Gujarat, where the alleged fake encounter took place. During the CBI investigation into the case, two visits to the spot were conducted by the expert in 2011 and 2012 in Ambaji, Gujarat, where the alleged fake encounter took place.

A forensic expert deposed in court on the reconstruction of the crime scene where Tulsiram Prajapati was allegedly killed on December 28, 2006. During the CBI investigation into the case, two visits to the spot were conducted by the expert in 2011 and 2012 in Ambaji, Gujarat, where the alleged fake encounter took place.

The expert identified the reports and read out its contents, saying they are genuine. He submitted that on June 16, 2012, the encounter spot was visited at 3.30 am.

The police team involved in the encounter had said that Tulsiram and two of his associates were trying to stop a Matador at gunpoint. On seeing the police vehicle, Tulsiram opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol and the police fired in retaliation, in which he was killed while PSI Ashish Pandya suffered an injury.

During the reconstruction in 2012, the forensic official claimed that the features of the person outside the car would not be identifiable.

But the defence advocate pointed out during cross-examination that while the encounter had taken place around 5 am, the report was drawn through analysis at 3.30 am.

When asked if the timing would make a difference in visibility, the expert accepted that

it would.

