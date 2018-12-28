Tukaram Mundhe transferred again, this time as project head of state AIDS body

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday transferred high-profile bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe as project director of the State AIDS Control Society.

On November 22, Mundhe was abruptly transferred from the Nashik municipal commissioner’s position, following pressure by elected representatives from the ruling BJP.

Mundhe was initially assigned the position of the joint secretary in the planning department, but this was revoked after Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reportedly expressed his reluctance.

Shri Saibaba Sanstha Trust’s CEO Rubal Prakher-Agarwal was transferred as Pune additional municipal commissioner, replacing Sheetal Ugale, who was posted as chairman of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Balaji Manjule, has been posted as commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Pune.