Food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe’s plan for festivals in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra heads into a packed festive season, the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is stepping up checks on everything from food served at public gatherings to medicines sold across pharmacies, insisting that enforcement is about public safety and not putting curbs on celebrations.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe clarified that the department’s recently introduced year-round Festival Enforcement Calendar was designed to prevent food adulteration during festivals and other large gatherings, where demand for sweets, edible oils, dairy products and other food items typically rises.

“We are not regulating festivals; we are ensuring that food served at festivals – just as in weddings, bhandaras, Eid, Christmas, New Year’s Eve events and other gatherings — is safe and compliant with a law that has existed since 2011,” Mundhe told PTI.