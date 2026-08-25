FDA crackdown intensifies, Mumbai’s famous Ayub’s latest on list

The action against AYUB'S was part of the FDA’s “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” campaign.

Written by: Purnima Sah
2 min readAug 25, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Ayub's licence suspension FDAAyub's in Mumbai has lost its licence after FDA action. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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The Maharashtra food safety regulator has suspended the food licence of Mumbai’s famous AYUB’S in Fort after an inspection found several food safety and hygiene violations, including improper storage of eggs, poor separation of raw and cooked food, and flies in the food-handling area.

The inspection was carried out on August 22, Saturday, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received information on violations at the famous eatery. The food safety body suspended AYUB’S licence the next day.

After an inspection, FDA officials found high-risk food conditions including unhygienic food-handling areas, open and poorly maintained drains, stagnant water, flies and inadequate pest-control measures.

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The FDA said these deficiencies could increase the risk of microbial contamination and cross-contamination.

The action was part of the FDA’s “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” campaign. On August 24, officials inspected 37 hotels, restaurants and eateries across the state, issuing improvement notices to 31 establishments and suspending four food licences.

The other three were Sankalp Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Ltd in Kurla, and Burhampur Jalebi Center and Step In Restaurant in Nagpur.

The FDA also seized 60,709.8 kg of food products worth Rs 2.24 crore, including 55,996 kg of roasted arecanut worth Rs 2.23 crore in Nagpur.

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In Pune, 4,317 kg of food products worth Rs 7.27 lakh were seized from an establishment operating without a valid food licence or registration. In Jalgaon, officials also collected a sample of 396.8 kg of suspected adulterated loose soybean oil for testing.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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