FDA crackdown intensifies, Mumbai’s famous Ayub’s latest on list

Ayub's in Mumbai has lost its licence after FDA action. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The Maharashtra food safety regulator has suspended the food licence of Mumbai’s famous AYUB’S in Fort after an inspection found several food safety and hygiene violations, including improper storage of eggs, poor separation of raw and cooked food, and flies in the food-handling area.

The inspection was carried out on August 22, Saturday, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received information on violations at the famous eatery. The food safety body suspended AYUB’S licence the next day.

After an inspection, FDA officials found high-risk food conditions including unhygienic food-handling areas, open and poorly maintained drains, stagnant water, flies and inadequate pest-control measures.