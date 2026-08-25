FDA crackdown: Maharashtra CM overrides Tukaram Mundhe’s loose oil ban, seeks SOP instead

While the Maharashtra food safety body continues its crackdown against non-compliance of food safety rules, with it recently announcing a blanket ban on loose oil, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, August 24, stepped in to review its recent order, directing it to first frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) that can curb adulteration.

Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crackdown came four days after the food safety body ordered edible oil and fats be sold only in sealed, tamper-proof and properly labelled food-grade packaging.

The move triggered strong opposition from edible oil traders, many of whom said the restrictions would threaten family-run businesses that have operated for generations.