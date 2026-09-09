FDA crackdown: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Bappa’s mahaprasad to face scrutiny

The FDA's new requirements are likely to bring 12,000 public Ganesh mandals in Mumbai under its scanner. (Filed photo)

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra, the state food safety regulator has put Mumbai Ganesh mandals preparing and serving mahaprasad under the scanner to ensure compliance, making documentation and food-safety checks mandatory for all, including those run by smaller communities.

Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has told representatives of public Ganesh mandals that organisers serving prasad, mahaprasad, annadaan or bhandara will have to maintain records of the ingredients they use to make the prasad and ensure food safety rules are followed.

No one will be spared, and the new requirements are likely to bring 12,000 public Ganesh mandals in Mumbai under the FDA’s scanner.