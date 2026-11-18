The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in South Mumbai, including popular establishments such as Naturals Ice Cream, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs, and the 80-year-old Chetana Restaurant, after finding serious food safety violations at their outlets.

The FDA conducted 55 inspections in South Mumbai on Tuesday, following 45 complaints received through its portals. While it suspended the licences of nine establishments with immediate effect, it issued improvement notices to 29 others.

The other establishments facing licence suspension are Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels.

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The violations included unhygienic food preparation and storage, pest infestation, inadequate waste disposal facilities and the absence of mandatory documents, including medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificates.