The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in South Mumbai, including popular establishments such as Naturals Ice Cream, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs, and the 80-year-old Chetana Restaurant, after finding serious food safety violations at their outlets.
The FDA conducted 55 inspections in South Mumbai on Tuesday, following 45 complaints received through its portals. While it suspended the licences of nine establishments with immediate effect, it issued improvement notices to 29 others.
The other establishments facing licence suspension are Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels.
The violations included unhygienic food preparation and storage, pest infestation, inadequate waste disposal facilities and the absence of mandatory documents, including medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificates.
At Cafe Ideal in Colaba, FDA officials found open bags of overflowing wet waste near the food preparation counter and dishwashing sink. The kitchen ceiling reportedly had soot, peeling paint and exposed electrical wires.
At Chetana Restaurant in Kala Ghoda, inspectors found food stored in non-food-grade containers placed on rusted racks. The refrigerator gaskets were damaged, and the thali items did not carry date and time labels. At Miyan Kababs in Fort, officials reportedly found a live cockroach on a menu card placed on a customer’s table, along with flies on the premises. Raw marinated kebabs were also stored above cooked kebabs.
At Bayroute in Cuffe Parade, inspectors found signs of rodent activity, flies entering through unmeshed openings, and desserts and ice cream stored in a rusted chiller. Officials also found three toilets near the dessert preparation room and an open drain beneath the utensil rack.
At Naturals Ice Cream’s Churchgate outlet, inspectors found ice cream stored uncovered in an unclean freezer. Products at the counter did not carry manufacturing and expiry date labels, and officials also reported flies and dust.