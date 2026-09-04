Tukaram Mundhe crackdown | Who will FDA target next? Maharashtra food safety body rolls out calendar for festivals

Ever since Tukaram Mundhe took over as the Maharashtra food safety body’s commissioner, the regulator has relentlessly kept food businesses on their toes. Nobody can tell where the food safety officials would turn up next, find violations, and hand over a licence suspension notice.

However, after months of relentless crackdown against food adulteration, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced a year-round “Festival Enforcement Calendar” to systematically target food adulteration during festivals, fairs, urus and religious events across the state – and this is a first for Maharashtra.

FDA calendar: Who can be targeted next?

The standing order divides festivals into three tiers based on their scale and geographical spread and lists, in advance, the foods to be checked, likely adulterants, sampling plans and enforcement action.