Hit by FDA whip, Bombay HC steps in to give another chance to 5 MCA food outlets

The FDA inspected MCA’s BKC premises and suspended licences of five outlets the next day, citing violations. (AI-generated image)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reinspect five food outlets at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Bandra Kurla Complex premises with proper scores, a day after their food licences and registration were suspended by the food safety regulator over alleged hygiene, storage and food-handling violations.

The High Court has also asked the food safety regulator, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, to lift the suspension if they are found to have followed the food safety rules in the reinspection.

The FDA inspected MCA’s BKC premises on August 20 and suspended the licences of five outlets the next day. They were being operated by M/s Shirke Infrastructure even though the licences were issued in MCA’s name.