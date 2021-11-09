Tugboat that ran aground off Raj Bhavan taken to deeper waters

AN OLD tugboat, Tru Grit, which was being towed to Darukhana ship breaking and had run aground off Raj Bhavan was floated at 11.30 pm on Sunday and was moved to deeper waters at 1.30 am on Monday.

The tug is stuck off Raj Bhavan since the second week of September.

The salvers of the boat had come to Mumbai Port Trust on Tuesday and met with concerned officers. They had patched a hole in the vessel and took steps for extra buoyancy. The trust had already given a notice to the owners for removal of the tug.

A shipping ministry official said that if the tug could not be removed then it would have to be cut in pieces.

Director general of shipping Amitabh Kumar said, “At around 3.55 pm, the vessel was anchored in a safer position and the vessel traffic service advised movement inside the port in high tide.”

A senior shipping ministry official said that the vessel was being towed to Darukhana for dismantling when the towing rope snapped causing it to drift away and get caught in the rocks. Other tugs could not access the area as it was in shallow waters, the official added.