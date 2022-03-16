TTEs aboard premium trains to get hand-held devices to facilitate ticket booking

SOON Ticket Checkers on the Central and Western railways’ long distance premium trains will be provided with Hand Held Terminal (HHT) devices to upload vacant and occupied berth availability on real time basis and allow passengers on coming stations to book reserved tickets even if the train has departed or chart is prepared.

The HHT devices will help Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) or train conductors to check the reserved coaches, allot the vacant berths and transmit information on available berths to the subsequent stations for booking.

The details on berth availability can also be viewed on the PRS terminal as well as on indianrail.gov.in.

While Central Railway’s five divisions will be getting around 1,400 HHTs, the Western Railway’s six divisions will be getting around 500 of them in the next two months.

According to railway officials, the HHT enables downloading of the reservation chart on the device and mark passenger presence. If there are vacant berths or seats on the train, the information will get transferred to the next remote location for booking.

Currently, reserved tickets are not issued after the chart is prepared and the train has departed.

“The passengers are most of the time are on dependent on the TTE’s mercy to get the seat and wait for him, but with this system, the passengers would be able to get the seats soon without having to wait like earlier,”said an official

The HHT will be a SIM-based device connected to the system’s server at the railway reservation centre. If a train departs from the original station, if a passenger has not boarded even after two stations, the device will pass on the information about seat availability to the next stations so that they can do current bookings against the vacant seats.

The system of having paper charts held by the TTE will be terminated and the passengers will be registered online.

“The HHT can also access ticketing application and collect excess fares as per the rules. The terminal can potentially connect to a Point of Sale (POS) machine and charges can be collected digitally,” a railway official said.

Currently on an experimental basis, the devices are in some of the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on a pilot basis and now they will be provided to TTEs manning all premier category trains such as Tejas, Gatiman, Mahamana, Humsafar and Vande Bharat Express trains.