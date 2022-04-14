Trying to stop man who snatched her phone, woman falls off local train

A 49-year-old woman is fighting for her life in the ICU unit of a government hospital after she fell off a running local train while trying to stop a robber who stole her mobile phone.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused, who has a prior criminal record, was nabbed by commuters who were alerted by the screams and commotion.

The incident took place at 6.38 pm on platform no. 2 of Mahim railway station while the victim, Priyanka Khodke, was traveling to Dadar station.

Khodke, a resident of Badlapur, works as a clerk at a ration office in Santacruz. She took the train from Santacruz station on the Western Railway line and was heading to Dadar station on Central Railway line to take a train to Badlapur.

The accused, Ramzan alias Yasinuddin Khan, 28, was standing on the platform outside the women’s general compartment.

As the train started to depart, he got into the compartment, snatched Khodke’s phone and jumped off the running train.

Khodke tried to catch him and in the process, fell off the running train. She sustained serious injuries to her head. Other commuters, alerted by her screams and the commotion, nabbed Khan. He was handed over to the patrolling police at the spot.

In the meantime, Khodke, who fell on the platform, was rushed to Sion government hospital. She is in an unconscious condition and being treated for head injuries. Her damaged phone, worth Rs 15,000, has been recovered by police from the spot.

Khan, a resident of Matunga labour camp, has three to four cases of robbery and theft registered against him.

Based on a police officer’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Khan under sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and 338 ( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) station.

After his police custody ended, Khan was sent to judicial custody and lodged in a jail where he will remain till court grants him bail.