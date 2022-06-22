Trying to pay electricity dues, 6 lose Rs 6.88 lakh to cyber fraudsters

IN SEPARATE cases, at least six people from Mumbai this month fell prey to a particular cyber fraud where the fraudsters impersonated executives of a power supply company and tricked them into transferring money on the pretext of paying unpaid electricity bills or updating their payment in the system. The six victims collectively lost Rs 6.88 lakh.

One of them, a 72-year-old builder, approached Khar police on June 19, alleging that he had received a message purportedly sent by a power company, informing him that he had not paid his electricity bill. His wife called back on the number and the fraudster made her reveal their debit card details and used it to withdraw Rs 54,300 from their account.

Another victim, a retired deputy bank manager, approached Kurar police on June 17 and said he too had received a similar message and called on the number. But the fraudster said that his payment was not updated on their system and on the pretext of updating the system, made him install a third party app, which is used to see one’s mobile activities. The fraudster asked him to pay Rs 10 and in the process, gained access to his credit card details and used it to withdraw Rs 2 lakh.

A 69-year-old man, who is retired and lives off his savings, approached Juhu police on June 19 and said he had received a message asking him to pay his electricity bill. The fraudster told him that his payment record was not updated. He was also made to install a quick support app, after which Rs 80,000 was withdrawn from his account.

Using the same modus operandi, the fraudster duped a 49-year-old lecturer of Rs 1.49 lakh and she approached Vile Parle police on June 19.

Another Mumbai resident, a 47-year-old manager with a private bank, approached the Sakinaka police on June 18 and said he too had received a similar message. When he called on the number, he was told that his payment was not updated on the system. The man was provided with the link to update his payment and asked to give his credit card details on the link. After the man gave the details, Rs 1.55 lakh was debited from his account.

Using the same modus operandi, the fraudsters duped a 21-year-old law student from Khar of Rs 50,000.

He approached Khar police on June 20.