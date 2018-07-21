Truckers’ strike day 1: Protest likely to cause loss of Rs 640 cr per day, Maha school bus owners call off stir

Trucks remain grounded at the Vashi APMC terminal in Navi Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty) Trucks remain grounded at the Vashi APMC terminal in Navi Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

As transporters across the country stayed off the roads on the first day of the indefinite strike called by the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) demanding lower diesel prices and reduced toll fee, they said the business is likely to incur losses of Rs 640 crore per day across the state.

“The AIMTC held a meeting on Thursday with Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. But as both meetings were inconclusive, transporters have gone ahead with the indefinite strike. The first day received 100 per cent response. Loss of business to the transport industry per day is Rs 4,000 crore as there are 93 lakh trucks across the country. Maharashtra alone has 16 lakh trucks and the loss in the state is estimated at Rs 640 crore per day. All major loading points and ports in the country are inactive,” said Bal Malkit Singh, the Chairman, Core Committee of the AIMTC.

“Transporters will continue with the indefinite nationwide strike till their demands are addressed by the central government,” Singh added.

Owners of school buses, who had decided to join the strike, called it off on Friday. “We received 90 per cent response today and have now called off the strike. Only buses operated by the schools were operational today and all those operated by contractors joined the strike. We operate 40,000 buses in Maharashtra and 8,000 buses in Mumbai,” said Anil Garg, the president of the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA).

