Truck mows down teen at Mulund toll plaza

A 17-year-old youth was killed after being crushed by a truck at the toll plaza in Mulund Friday. The accident took place at 5.30 am when a truck had pulled up to booth no. 9 at the toll plaza. The police said after the truck moved out of the booth, an iron rod that was protruding out of its gear box hit Sajid, who was working there.

Sajid fell to the ground as a result of the impact and was crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Madhav More, senior inspector of Navghar police station, said Sajid had died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries. The truck driver was arrested after eyewitnesses called up the police, and had been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

