Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

2, including woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in Santacruz

An officer from Vakola police station said, “The two were on a bike and were heading to Airoli and when they reached near Ambedkar Chowk on CST road the accident took place.”

The accused truck driver did not flee from the spot but surrendered to the police, said an official. (Representational/File)
2, including woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in Santacruz
Two people, including a woman, died after a truck hit their motorcycle at Santacruz. Police said that the incident took place around 2.30 am on Thursday. The two deceased are identified as Chandrakant Sarda (25) and Payal Valechiya (24), who succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.

An officer from Vakola police station said, “The two were on a bike and were heading to Airoli and when they reached near Ambedkar Chowk on CST road the accident took place.”

The accused truck driver did not flee from the spot but surrendered to the police, said an official.

“The driver, Shivjeetan Yadav, was arrested for rash and negligent driving. He was speeding due to which he could not control his vehicle when the bike came in front of him,” said an officer.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 00:29 IST
