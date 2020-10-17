TRP scam: Mumbai Police make sixth arrest

The accused, identified as Umesh Mishra, was arrested from Virar. (File)

The Mumbai Police on Friday made a sixth arrest in the TRP scam on Friday.

The accused, identified as Umesh Mishra, was arrested from Virar. According to police, Mishra was involved in paying some of the accused arrested earlier in the case to fudge with the TRPs (television rating points) of particular news channels.

Police said before this they had arrested five others, including owners of two channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinemas, and two former employees of Hansa Research Group that calculated TRPs on behalf of Broadcast Audience Research Council.

