TRP case: Accused-turned-approver moves intervention plea before HC

Umesh Chandrakant Mishra, an accused-turned-approver in the alleged TRP scam case, has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking intervention in the plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd that runs Republic TV, stating that he had been called and harassed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to give a false statement.

Mishra in his plea filed on January 27 stated that on November 12, 2020, his statement had been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by the Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai, which is in the custody of the investigating agency, Mumbai police, at present. On December 18, 2020, the ED summoned him to record his statement. On that day, Mishra visited the ED office where his statement was recorded by an officer “under threats contrary to the statement recorded before the Magistrate”.

“The true and correct statement has not been recorded by the ED officer,” the plea said. Mishra said he is required to produce the “true and correct facts” before the high court for the “cause of justice” and sought to allow his “just and necessary” intervention plea which is likely to be heard by the court on February 12.