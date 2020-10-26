‘TRP scam’: Accused remanded in police custody

The police have named the “owners” of Republic TV, News Nation, Mahamovie, and one Rocky as wanted accused in the case. (Source: Republic TV/News Nation/Mahamovie)

THE TENTH accused arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ‘TRP scam’ was produced before a magistrate’s court on Monday and remanded in police custody till October 28. The police informed the court that they found some suspicious transactions between the accused Abhishek Kolavde and some TV channels.

The police case is that some TV channels were paying to get their TRP’s boosted illegally. The payments were allegedly made to former employees of Hansa research agency contracted to measure TRP’s on behalf of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

As per the remand report submitted by the Mumbai crime branch, they wanted to carry out joint questioning of some of the arrested accused in the case for which they sought the custody of Kolavde. The police further pointed out that there were some transactions between Kolavde and certain channels allegedly involved in boosting TRP’s that had to be checked.

The police have named the “owners” of Republic TV, News Nation, Mahamovie, and one Rocky as wanted accused in the case. The police further informed the court that some of the channels involved in boosting TRP’s were free-to-air channels meaning the only source of income they had were from the advertisements of these channels.

“The advertisements in turn were dependent on TRP and hence these were being boosted illegally,” the police remand mentioned. The court sent the arrested accused to police custody till October 28. Meanwhile, the court released Umesh Mishra, one of the accused arrested in the case, on bail.

