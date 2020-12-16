TRP fraud case: No coercive action against Arnab and other employees till today, police tells Bombay HC

Arnab Goswami

After the Maharashtra government gave an assurance that it would not take any coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of the ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which runs the channel, till Wednesday, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the channel’s plea seeking quashing of the Mumbai Police FIR in the TRP scam fraud case and also against the chargesheet filed by the police.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik, while hearing the pleas by ARG Outlier and Goswami, was informed by senior counsel Aabad Ponda that there is an apprehensive that the Mumbai Police would arrest Goswami and other channel employees and hence, an interim relief restraining the police from doing so till the next hearing on Wednesday has been sought.

Ponda added that he was informed that the Mumbai Police had reached Delhi to arrest Goswami and hence, there was an urgent need for the court to intervene till both parties are heard.

After the court asked Deepak Thakare, appearing for the state and the police, to seek instructions, he said that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against the persons referred to in the chargesheet.

The court accepted his statement and observed that there was a “consensus” among the parties that the petition can be heard conveniently through video conference and posted next hearing to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the TRP case, to judicial custody for 14 days. Also, the Mumbai Police assured the sessions court that it will not arrest Republic TV CFO S Sundaram in the case till December 21.

