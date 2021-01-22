TRP Case: Bombay High Court refuses urgent relief to former BARC CEO

A single-judge bench of justice Prakash D Naik heard Dasgupta’s plea in his chambers Friday evening after regular court hours. (File)

The Bombay High Court Friday refused to grant urgent relief to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief executive officer (CEO) Partho Dasgupta, arrested in alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case. Dasgupta had moved an urgent praecipe seeking his transfer to a private hospital after being discharged from state-run J J Hospital. The former BARC CEO, who was being shifted to Taloja jail, claimed that he was unfit to be discharged.

A single-judge bench of justice Prakash D Naik heard Dasgupta’s plea in his chambers Friday evening after regular court hours.

Through advocate Arjun Singh Thakur, the former BARC CEO had moved a bail application before the high court after the sessions court on January 20 rejected his bail plea in the alleged TRP scam.

In the plea, Dasgupta sought interim bail for two weeks or sought to be transferred to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

The state government, through chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare, opposed the plea and submitted that there was no urgent need for Dasgupta to be shifted to a private hospital since J J Hospital had examined his health and declared him to be fit to be discharged.

As per the standard procedure, Thakare said, Dasgupta was being taken to Taloja jail hospital where he would remain under observation.

Medical officers there would examine him and only based on their decision, he would be taken inside the prison, he said. “If the medical officers from jail find it necessary at any point of the time that the applicant is required to be admitted to J J Hospital again, they would take appropriate steps. In accordance with the discharge note, the applicant would be treated by medical officers in jail,” Thakare added.

The court while permitting the bail plea seeking interim relief to be heard Monday, refused to grant any urgent relief and asked the state government to place before it documents pertaining to Dasgupta’s health condition, including the discharge papers issued by J J Hospital and latest medical reports of Taloja jail hospital.