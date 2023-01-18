Trio arrested for house break-in from Ratlam

Three persons have been arrested from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sneaking inside a locked house during the day and scooting with valuables. The police said that the accused, who are from New Delhi, have over 100 cases registered against them.

According to the police, the three arrested accused Nizam Nisar Sheikh (46), Aksar Sheikh (28) and Anwar Sheikh (38) were identified when the Malad police was investigating a house break-in case registered on January 11.

The officers said that the three had sneaked inside the house in the day after breaking the lock of the door, following which they had escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.87 lakh.

Once the case was registered, police started scrutinising CCTV footage. “We checked over 70-80 CCTV cameras and also scrutinised call data records of the number identified around the spot. We found that they were staying at a lodge at Kurla,” said an officer, When police reached the lodge, they found that the trio had left for Mumbai Central station.

At the station, the police checked CCTV footage in which the three could be seen boarding the Rajdhani Express. Soon after the accused got off at Ratlam, they were arrested with the help of railway police. “A team was sent to Ratlam, which took them into custody,” said an officer. During interrogation, the police learnt that the accused have over 100 cases registered against them across the country. “In Mumbai, seven cases of house-breaking are lodged against the three.”