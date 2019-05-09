Triggered by ongoing infrastructure projects: Mumbai civic body identifies 48 new flooding spots

AHEAD OF monsoon, BMC has identified 48 new flooding spots across the city, which have come up allegedly due to ongoing construction work in the city.

Advertising

After the 2017 deluge, BMC had identified 225 flooding spots. According to BMC records, at 36, the island city has the most number of new flooding spots. While there are five in the western suburbs, seven have been found in eastern suburbs.

A stormwater drain (SWD) department official said, “New flooding spots have appeared due to ongoing infrastructure projects like the Metro and others. Especially in island city, underground Metro 3 has led to clogging of drains at several locations. This has resulted in flooding in many areas, which usually do not see waterlogging even during heavy rainfall.”

“New flooding spots have come up in areas like Churchgate, Parel, Hindmata and Lalbaug. Last year, during monsoon, flooding was reported at Churchgate and Cuffe Parade for the first time,” the official added.

Advertising

Meanwhile, of the 225 flooding spots detected last year, BMC officials said that 120 locations should see no flooding this year. “And if it does get flooded, the water should recede faster,” said an official.

In 2014, while there were 40 flooding spots in the city, it increased to 225 in 2017.

Officials added that 80 projects related to the improvement of drains have been taken up in the last one year.

Despite repeated attempts, Chief Engineer (SWD) Srikant Kawle could not be contacted for a comment.