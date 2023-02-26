scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Tribunal upholds RERA order asking builder to pay interest to homebuyers over delayed possession

The tribunal also accepted the plea of others who had bought flats from the builder to seek interest payment over delayed possession of flats.

The residential project in question is D B Zone, located in Dahisar. The developer of D B Zone went on to challenge the MahaRERA order before the tribunal, which was rejected. (Express Photo)
The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has recently upheld an order passed by state real estate regulatory authority MahaRERA, according to which, if there is a delay in a homebuyer receiving possession of a flat, he can get interest on the amount already paid from the builder.

The residential project in question is D B Zone, located in Dahisar. The developer of D B Zone went on to challenge the MahaRERA order before the tribunal, which was rejected.

The builder alleged that the project got delayed for various reasons, including economic downturn, inability to sell flats, lack of funds to complete the work and non-availability of sand needed for construction due to a ban across the state. Moreover, the builder claimed that flats in the project were sold under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act and thus, MahaRERA is not applicable.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 03:58 IST
Best of Express
Must Read
