Tribunal asks Home dept to be party in case over cops’ transfer

THE MAHARASHTRA Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has asked the Home Department in Mantralaya to be a party in the case involving the transfer of 187 Mumbai Police personnel.

DGP Sanjay Pandey and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale are presently at loggerheads over the transfer of 187 police officers who were transferred by the DGP but not relieved by Nagrale from their posts. These officials had then approached MAT.

In the hearing at the MAT on Monday, the advocate for one of the officers said that the ACS Home also be made a party to the case.

In its earlier hearing on January 24, MAT had told DGP Pandey to give his reply in writing by January 31 as to what led him to transfer 187 Mumbai Police personnel on request basis without giving substitutes, and why the police commissioner Hemant Nagrale was not consulted in these abrupt transfers. Nagrale has taken objection to ad hoc transfers of police officers in Mumbai city limits by the DGP, and complained to the Home Department in Mantralaya on December 30 last year.

The difference of opinion between the DGP and the Mumbai police chief is also reflected in the MAT observations on January 24 in the case of V J Jadhav vs the state government, and the MAT has asked the DGP to file an affidavit.

On Monday, the interim order of the MAT also stated that when the minutes of Police Establishment Board were circulated, it was not signed by additional chief secretary, appeals and security Anand Limaye and Nagrale, and this was stated in the affidavit by Pandey.

The next hearing in the matter is now on February 3