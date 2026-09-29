Month-long protest in Nashik, then a desperate march towards Mumbai: Why Maharashtra students are protesting

After protesting in Nashik for over a month, the tribal students started their march towards Mumbai (Express photos)

Nashik Police allegedly detained at least 30 on Monday night after hundreds of tribal students started to march towards Mumbai after a month-long demonstration in Nashik. The tribal students are demanding basic facilities in schools and hostels, resignation of Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, among other things.

Sagar Pawara, an NSUI member and a tribal student leader who has mobilised the protesters, said, “Just as we began the protest march from Nashik, at least 30 of the participants were detained by Nashik Police. It is a long march and will take days to reach Mumbai.”

“Some students lag in the process, which we later came to know have been detained by police. But we will continue our march to Mumbai,” he said.