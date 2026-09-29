Month-long protest in Nashik, then a desperate march towards Mumbai: Why Maharashtra students are protesting

The tribal students are demanding basic facilities in schools and hostels, resignation of Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, among other things.

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readSep 29, 2026 04:49 PM IST
nashik tribal students protestAfter protesting in Nashik for over a month, the tribal students started their march towards Mumbai (Express photos)
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Nashik Police allegedly detained at least 30 on Monday night after hundreds of tribal students started to march towards Mumbai after a month-long demonstration in Nashik. The tribal students are demanding basic facilities in schools and hostels, resignation of Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, among other things.

Sagar Pawara, an NSUI member and a tribal student leader who has mobilised the protesters, said, “Just as we began the protest march from Nashik, at least 30 of the participants were detained by Nashik Police. It is a long march and will take days to reach Mumbai.”

“Some students lag in the process, which we later came to know have been detained by police. But we will continue our march to Mumbai,” he said.

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Talking about the delegation of the protesters meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, Pawara said, “If all our demands are met, we will turn back. But this seems highly unlikely, and we are not going to negotiate.”

tribal students demands The demands made by the tribal students (Image generated by Gemini)

The tribal students have already submitted their 26-point demand charter to the government, seeking action on various issues faced by students at schools and hostels run for tribal students.

The students have sought an independent probe into the deaths at tribal ashram schools, and demanded better basic facilities in hostels and schools, financial assistance for families of three students who died following snakebite in Gadchiroli, establishment of a separate Tribal Commission and greater student representation in policy-making.

Other demands also include financial compensation of Rs 1 crore each to families of three girls who died of snakebite at an ashram school in Japtalai, Gadchiroli, and Rs 50 lakh each for the injured.

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They have also demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in grant distribution and action against officials found responsible.

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Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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