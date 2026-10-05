Tribal student protesters arrested from Maharashtra Congress headquarters? What cops say

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The Mumbai Police has denied allegations that they entered the Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan and arrested tribal student protesters staying there. In a statement, the police said they detained Lok Bhavan march protesters from different locations and that legal action was being taken against them. Lok Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra at Malabar Hill, Mumbai.
The protesters had called for a march to Lok Bhavan, and only those who attempted to proceed towards the Lok Bhavan were detained, police said, without giving details on those arrested.
Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, had earlier alleged that police entered the party’s Tilak Bhavan headquarters during the night and detained tribal students, including women, who had arrived in Mumbai from Nashik after a foot march.
Sapkal had alleged that police entered the office premises and threatened the students, while demanding their immediate release. He had also claimed that NSUI office-bearers were among those detained.
“Shame on the so-called double engine government in Maharashtra which is clearly Adivasi-virodhi,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. Balasaheb Thorat also criticised the alleged police action and asked, “Is it a crime for tribal people to protest for their legitimate rights?”
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Women cannot be arrested at night. Who gave them this right?”
The party has meanwhile warned that party workers will gherao Varsha, the chief minister’s residence, if the students aren’t released.
The students have been protesting over a range of demands concerning facilities in tribal schools and hostels, and an independent inquiry into deaths at tribal ashram schools. They have also submitted a 26-point demand charter to the Maharashtra government, also seeking the resignation of Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike.
After their month-long agitation in Nashik, the students began marching towards Mumbai last week. A delegation had also sought a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
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