Tribal student protesters arrested from Maharashtra Congress headquarters? What cops say

The Mumbai Police has denied allegations that they entered the Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan and arrested tribal student protesters staying there. In a statement, the police said they detained Lok Bhavan march protesters from different locations and that legal action was being taken against them. Lok Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra at Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

The protesters had called for a march to Lok Bhavan, and only those who attempted to proceed towards the Lok Bhavan were detained, police said, without giving details on those arrested.

Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, had earlier alleged that police entered the party’s Tilak Bhavan headquarters during the night and detained tribal students, including women, who had arrived in Mumbai from Nashik after a foot march.