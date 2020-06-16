Tribal households in Maharashtra to get one-time grant of Rs 4,000

Each tribal family will be eligible for a subsistence grant of Rs 4,000 under the revival scheme, sources said. (Representational) Each tribal family will be eligible for a subsistence grant of Rs 4,000 under the revival scheme, sources said. (Representational)

Tribal households in Maharashtra will get a special one-time grant in what may be the first economic package of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government post the lockdown.

According to information, the government has readied a Rs 700 crore stimulus package for tribal and forest dwelling communities, which is expected to come up for discussion in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Each tribal family will be eligible for a subsistence grant of Rs 4,000 under the revival scheme, sources said. While the state’s Tribal Development department has proposed the dole in both cash and kind, the Finance department favours direct benefit cash transfers on grounds that the disbursement will be quicker and more effective. The cabinet will now take a final over it.

Maharashtra has a tribal population of 1.25 crore distributed among 18 lakh-odd households. With lockdown bringing economic activity to a screeching halt, the tribal and forest dwelling communities are among the worst-hit, confirmed senior officials. Bulk of the annual collections of minor forest produce happens during the April to June period, which coincided with the lockdown. Also, with almost no construction activity taking place since the lockdown, families who migrate for a living have been forced to beat an early retreat to their villages.

With no fixed source of income, senior officials are worried that hundreds of tribal households in the state will now go without work between June and September, raising questions about their subsistence. As it is, complaints of undernourishment, maternal and child deaths abound in some tribal belts in the state.

The government has decided to roll out the economic dole in this backdrop. While the government is unanimous about the need to issue the dole, there is a difference of opinion about the nature of it.

The Finance department believes that the entire amount of Rs 4,000 should be distributed in cash, the Tribal Development department feels that the cash dole should be limited to Rs 1,000 or so for urgent purchases, and the rest of the grant should be in kind, in the form of ration supplies, distribution of essential commodities, etc. It has highlighted the high alcoholism rate among tribal communities to discourage a full cash transfer. The cabinet also seems divided with a section of the ministers of the view that procurement of items for the disbursement in kind will delay aid.

A high-level panel formed by the state government to suggest measures for the revival of the economy had last month recommended cash transfers for vulnerable sections to cushion the impact of the lockdown. The Congress, which leads the Tribal Development department, too, has been pushing for the implementation of a NYAY-like scheme in the state, advocating direct cash transfers to economically weaker households hit by the lockdown.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had himself hinted at the issuance of such a grant. In the past, Maharashtra has relied on a state-run cash debt scheme for subsistence of tribal households during natural disasters.

But last June, the previous BJP-led regime had, in the run-up to Maharashtra assembly polls, waived off arrears worth Rs 361 crore in all due from 12 lakh tribal families under the cash debt scheme. The dues had amassed from 2009-10 onwards. Of the view that recovery of loans from poor tribal households in such recessionary times will be difficult, the Thackeray government has opted for providing a one-time grant instead.

While the state had previously announced a cash relief of Rs 2,000 for registered construction workers, officials clarified that this aid was not from the state exchequer. Amounts collected by the state-run Maharashtra Building and Other Workers Welfare Board from developers for workers welfare were utilised for it.

