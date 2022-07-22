scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Tribal dept forms think-tank of own officials, bypassing 3rd party inputs

The group of nine officials, formed on July 8, will evaluate, review or modify the existing schemes for the welfare of tribals and will also suggest new schemes.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 1:36:07 am
The government resolution says that the think-tank will be headed by the department secretary who will be joined by eight junior officials.

The state’s Tribal Welfare Department has formed a think-tank composed only of government officials to evaluate schemes running in their own department to create a roadmap for future, bypassing third party inputs.

The group of nine officials, formed on July 8, will evaluate, review or modify the existing schemes for the welfare of tribals and will also suggest new schemes.

The government resolution says that the think-tank will be headed by the department secretary who will be joined by eight junior officials. “We have excellent officials working on the field who have implemented innovative ideas and projects. This group will collect all the information, prepare the roadmap for the future and that will be available for experts’ scrutiny,” said Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department.

When asked whether the impartial review of welfare schemes can be obtained without participation of individuals from different fields, such as academics, activists, and organisations, the official said the report will be presented for expert views once it is finalised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

Sources said the Tribal Welfare minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, K C Padvi, had planned to set up a think-tank with participation of individuals working in different spheres of tribal welfare.

Meanwhile, activists working in the field of tribal welfare and rights have questioned the rationale behind forming a group of individuals who themselves are implementing the schemes, asking how an impartial review could be given.

They have also questioned the need to issue a GR at a time when the department has no minister. “Bureaucrats coming together to form a think-tank won’t give new inputs at all. Tribals working in different spheres of life should have been part of this think-tank. It seems that this decision has roots in the mentality that tribals should be told what is good for them, instead of asking them their needs,” said Dr Sanjay Dabhade, tribal activist and intellectual of Adivasi Adhikar Manch from Pune.

Milind Thatte, Governor-nominated member of the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC), also questioned the need for a seperate think-tank of officials within the department. “The fifth schedule of the Constitution has provided for a think-tank called Tribes Advisory Council which is supposed to meet every six months but hasn’t for the last two and half years. Why is it not being used?” he asked.

Government sources said the meeting could not be held for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled in June but the political turmoil in the state led to its cancellation. A TAC meeting is likely to be held soon after the formation of the Cabinet.

More from Mumbai

In a related development, the department on Thursday stayed the distribution of funds to various schemes at district level until the appointment of a new guardian minister. The government has also cancelled the appointment of over 197 non-governmental members of the previous government on 29 project level (planning review) committees related to tribal welfare.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement