Tribal dept forms think-tank of own officials, bypassing 3rd party inputs

The state’s Tribal Welfare Department has formed a think-tank composed only of government officials to evaluate schemes running in their own department to create a roadmap for future, bypassing third party inputs.

The group of nine officials, formed on July 8, will evaluate, review or modify the existing schemes for the welfare of tribals and will also suggest new schemes.

The government resolution says that the think-tank will be headed by the department secretary who will be joined by eight junior officials. “We have excellent officials working on the field who have implemented innovative ideas and projects. This group will collect all the information, prepare the roadmap for the future and that will be available for experts’ scrutiny,” said Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department.

When asked whether the impartial review of welfare schemes can be obtained without participation of individuals from different fields, such as academics, activists, and organisations, the official said the report will be presented for expert views once it is finalised.

Sources said the Tribal Welfare minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, K C Padvi, had planned to set up a think-tank with participation of individuals working in different spheres of tribal welfare.

Meanwhile, activists working in the field of tribal welfare and rights have questioned the rationale behind forming a group of individuals who themselves are implementing the schemes, asking how an impartial review could be given.

They have also questioned the need to issue a GR at a time when the department has no minister. “Bureaucrats coming together to form a think-tank won’t give new inputs at all. Tribals working in different spheres of life should have been part of this think-tank. It seems that this decision has roots in the mentality that tribals should be told what is good for them, instead of asking them their needs,” said Dr Sanjay Dabhade, tribal activist and intellectual of Adivasi Adhikar Manch from Pune.

Milind Thatte, Governor-nominated member of the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC), also questioned the need for a seperate think-tank of officials within the department. “The fifth schedule of the Constitution has provided for a think-tank called Tribes Advisory Council which is supposed to meet every six months but hasn’t for the last two and half years. Why is it not being used?” he asked.

Government sources said the meeting could not be held for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled in June but the political turmoil in the state led to its cancellation. A TAC meeting is likely to be held soon after the formation of the Cabinet.

In a related development, the department on Thursday stayed the distribution of funds to various schemes at district level until the appointment of a new guardian minister. The government has also cancelled the appointment of over 197 non-governmental members of the previous government on 29 project level (planning review) committees related to tribal welfare.