India must bring tribal communities into mainstream of development: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that given the current turmoil and global upheaval, only a strong and resilient India can become the foundation of the world. To achieve this, India must take all communities along and bring tribal communities into the mainstream of development.

Bhagwat said that for years, the tribal community has preserved our culture and has given us so much. This nature is the hallmark of India’s eternal culture, and the tribal people have preserved this tendency to work for the welfare of all. He said that it is the nature of Bharat. “Today, what we commonly know as Hindu society, lived here for thousands of years under different names, had this nature from infinite (Sanatan) time. For many reasons, be it our ignorance or attacks from foreign powers, people who preserved this nature faced problems. Foreign powers realised that this nature is a secret of our society’s immortality and they destroyed people of this nature,” said Bhagwat.