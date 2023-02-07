Trial in Dabholkar murder case can be completed in two months if expedited, CBI tells Bombay HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay High Court that the trial into the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar can be concluded in nearly two months if it is expedited. The central agency told the bench that out of 32 witnesses in the case, only eight are yet to be examined and the same should not take long and the trial would conclude soon.

Dabholkar, a 67-year-old rationalist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013. The Pune police, which initially investigated the murder case, handed over the probe to the CBI in 2014 following the high court’s order.

The CBI, through advocate Sandesh Patil, made a submission to a division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik which was hearing an appeal filed by Virendrasinh Tawade, an accused in the murder and conspiracy case, challenging the rejection of his bail plea by a special court in Pune in 2020. He had sought bail citing that he had suffered for over seven years and should be released on bail as the trial was getting delayed.

Tawade was arrested by the CBI in the case for offences punishable under sections 302 (murder) read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asked when the trial will conclude, Patil said he spoke with the Special Public Prosecutor in the case and if the trial is expedited, everything will be concluded in two to three months, including arguments in the trial. After the bench queried, Patil told the court that there were no hostile witnesses and those who are deposing are doing so in line with their statements in the chargesheet.

Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, for Tawade, said he had been in prison for seven years and there was no sign of the trial being concluded in the near future. The court asked the appellant’s lawyer, “If they (CBI) are willing to make a statement that they will finish the trial in two months, will you accept?”

Ichalkaranjikar said the statement made by the CBI was unacceptable to him. “My client has been behind bars for the last seven years. The CBI added witnesses above those mentioned in the list… I can show the compilation of statements of witnesses that have been examined, and the chargesheet. That will show the court why I deserve to be released on bail. My only apprehension is, it may be deemed as a mini-trial.”

The court then allowed the lawyer to produce on record necessary documents and posted further hearing after two weeks.

The CBI had opposed the plea stating that “enlargement of appellant on bail is threat to society/a part of society” and that “the murder has national and international ramifications.”

On January 30, while hearing a plea by Dabholkar’s daughter Mukta to continue monitoring of the case by the high court, a coordinate bench sought to know from the central agency within three weeks as to whether the investigation was completed.

This came after the CBI lawyer informed the bench that the investigating officer had already submitted a report to his superiors regarding closure of the investigation and the same is pending before the competent authority in the central agency.